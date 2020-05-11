Kirk Cousins tells Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'don't be afraid' to play on the franchise tag

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in a similar situation to one Kirk Cousins faced a few years ago with the Redskins.

Following his breakout season with Washington in 2015, Cousins felt he had earned himself a multi-year extension. But the two sides could not find common ground on a long-term deal, and the quarterback was franchise tagged. A similar situation occurred in 2017, and he was tagged again. The Redskins let him become a free agent in 2018, and Cousins signed a then-NFL record $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Prescott, who's started every game for the Cowboys since 2016, was franchise tagged by Dallas in March. The Cowboys QB has been in extension talks for months -- but like Cousins' situation with Washington -- no long-term deal has been reached.

Cousins was recently asked about Prescott's contract situation, and he said that the Dallas signal-caller should not "be afraid" to play under the tag.

"My message to Dak, when I saw him midseason last year, was, 'Hey, whatever happens, don't be afraid of the tag. It can be your friend, and you can use it to your advantage,'" Cousins told ESPN this past Thursday.

"I believe the franchise tag can be your friend," Cousins continued. "I don't think it's something to be disappointed with. I think it enables you to be well compensated, and deservedly so, for the upcoming season."

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Under the tag, Prescott will make $31.4 million in 2020. The Cowboys and Prescott have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal.

Cousins was the first QB to play under the tag since 2005, when current Saints' passer Drew Brees did so for the Chargers. Like Cousins, Brees hit the free-agent market the year after he played under the tag, and then signed a lucrative multi-year deal with New Orleans.

Story continues

For both Cousins and Brees, playing under the tag ended up working out. Cousins believes that if Prescott stays patient and continues to perform well, he will get his deserved payday.

"If you're good enough, the cream's going to rise to the top, and you're going to get compensated the way you want to," Cousins said. "Sometimes it doesn't happen as quickly as you would like, but if you deserve it, and you've earned it, it's going to happen. So you've just got to stay the course and stay patient. Certainly in my journey, it all worked out. I wouldn't go back and change a thing."

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Kirk Cousins tells Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'don't be afraid' to play on the franchise tag originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington