Kirk Cousins struggled against the blitz

The Minnesota Vikings got absolutely slaughtered on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 24-7.

The catalyst of the Vikings loss was on the arm of Kirk Cousins who did not show up on a level that he is capable of.

In week one, Cousins was confident and calculated in his decision making, He made great reads and overcame plays with poor pass protection with throws down the field.

Against the Eagles, it wasn’t anywhere close to that. He struggled making reads down the field and threw the ball into bad situations that resulted in three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

PFF charts and grades each pass attempt in four ways: pressured, not pressured, blitzed and not blitzed. Unfortunately, the pressured plays were the downfall for Cousins.

On pressured pass attempts, Cousins went 5-for-13 for 37 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. When being blitzed, he was 4-for-12 for 22 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The tough part is that quarterbacks aren’t usually good when being pressured but Cousins being really poor under pressure has been a constant with him and it ultimately cost the Vikings the game.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire