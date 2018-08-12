Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs get off to a great start

The Vikings paid free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins a ton of money in the offseason. More recently, they paid less money (but still a lot) to fourth-year receiver Stefon Diggs. On Saturday night, Cousins and Diggs provided a glimpse regarding what a pair of guys making more than $40 million per year combined can do.

Cousins and Diggs connected three times on three targets in the opening drive of the game, capping the effort with a one-yard touchdown reception. After the game, the two players spoke about their still-budding relationship.

“We have been working for nine weeks in OTAs and several weeks here in training camp,” Cousins told reporters. “Even over the summer, we were thinking about football. We finally get to go out into a game setting and produce. It is great to see [Diggs] do what we know he can do. We’ll need to see a lot more of that all season long.”

Diggs seems to expect it, based on what he already knows of Cousins.

“It’s just Kirk being Kirk,” Diggs said regarding a 28-yard connection between the two teammates. “He’s a good quarterback making some great throws. I’m just trying to do my job to the best of my ability. He gave me a great ball and I’ve got to make the play. That’s all.”

Diggs nevertheless realizes that a lot more work needs to be done.

“It’s still a growing process,” Diggs said. “We are still going as we’re going. It’s not done so developing that chemistry is really key to just making plays when they’re called, him giving me a chance and me making the play. That’s all it real boils down to.”

The more Cousins can develop that connection with other targets in the passing game — from Adam Thielen to Kyle Rudolph to whoever ends up being the No. 3 and No. 4 receivers — the more of a return the Vikings will realize on their huge investment in Cousins.

In four weeks, the first official installment when Cousins puts his $28 million per year on the line against 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his $27.5 million per year.