Kirk Cousins to star in Netflix docuseries airing this summer

For NFL fans, when they see their favorite player or any player in general, they rarely get a glimpse of who that person is behind the scenes. Fans see only a small part of these players when they are on the field.

However, beyond their game-winning touchdowns and game-saving tackles, NFL players are human beings with personal stories and struggles. This summer, that will change, and Minnesota Vikings fans will get a glimpse into quarterback Kirk Cousins’ life.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that they are releasing a docuseries “Announcing Quarterback” that will follow three quarterbacks from this past season and give unique access as we’ve never seen before.

Announcing Quarterback, a docu-series following the 2022 NFL season through the eyes of @KirkCousins8 , Marcus Mariota, and MVP and Super Bowl champ @PatrickMahomes! Unprecedented access and for the first time ever players are mic’d up for every game! Premieres this summer. pic.twitter.com/VKC39Vy5fi — Netflix (@netflix) February 22, 2023

Here is an excerpt from the Netflix press release.

“We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and could not be more excited for our first project together,” said Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive. “NFL Films and Netflix share a passion for dynamic storytelling, and the opportunity to continue our strong relationship with Peyton and Omaha Productions is one we are incredibly enthusiastic about. We are especially grateful to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota for granting us an extraordinary view of what it takes to play quarterback in the NFL.”

We’ll get to follow cousins through one of the most eventful Viking seasons we’ve ever witnessed. From the comeback in Buffalo to the largest comeback in NFL history versus the Indianapolis Colts It sounds like it’s not just the games either, but we’ll also get access to Cousins inside and outside the facility, which will make for a fun series to binge.

Netflix has yet to release a date for the premiere of this series, but Cousins, along with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will star in what is bound to be a fun perspective on being a quarterback in the NFL.

