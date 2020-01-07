Kirk Cousins shrugs off Wild Card win, “you get right back to work”

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer acknowledged what many people were thinking when he explained why quarterback Kirk Cousins got a game ball after last Sunday’s win over the Saints.

Zimmer said the choice was “about him solidifying himself with all of the bad rhetoric” surrounding the way he’s played in big games over the course of his career. Cousins had less interest in making Sunday’s win about anything more than advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

Cousins said he’s “just glad we won the game” and that he’s already fully turned the page to the 49ers.

“You get right back to work,” Cousins said, via the Pioneer Press. “We were in [Monday], watching tape, talking about the plan, and [Tuesday] again. . . . Playing on the road all year long, handling noise, it’s going to be the same this week. You go back to the same things you’ve leaned on for this season, last week, my whole career, of what you’ve got to do to handle the noise and handle an adverse environment.”

Cousins did those things well in New Orleans last weekend and the Vikings will need more of the same to keep their playoff run going at least one more week.