Kirk Cousins scrambles for 17-yard touchdown run
If Kirk Cousins doesn’t beat you with his arm, he will somehow get you with his legs. Seriously.
The Minnesota Vikings quarterback couldn’t find a receiver in the first quarter on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
He took off on a scramble and wound up with 6 points after diving into the end zone to complete a 17-yard run.
KIRK COUSINS SPEED.
— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022