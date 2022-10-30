Kirk Cousins scrambles for 17-yard touchdown run

Barry Werner

If Kirk Cousins doesn’t beat you with his arm, he will somehow get you with his legs. Seriously.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback couldn’t find a receiver in the first quarter on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

He took off on a scramble and wound up with 6 points after diving into the end zone to complete a 17-yard run.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

