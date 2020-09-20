Kirk Cousins ripped by analysts for his awful performance vs. Colts

Ethan Cadeaux

Vikings' Kirk Cousins awful vs. Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Sunday has simply not been Kirk Cousins' day.

The Vikings passer has been unable to get Minnesota's offense in a rhythm all afternoon long, as they have totaled just three points through the game's first three quarters.

Both Minnesota and Indianapolis entered Sunday's matchup desperate for a victory and to avoid the dreadful 0-2 start. The Colts came ready to play, while Cousins and the Vikings simply...didn't. After a Colts touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Indianapolis led Minnesota 25-3.

Cousins' stat line looks worse than the scoreboard does. He has completed just six passes on the day (on 20 attempts) for 59 yards and no touchdowns. He's thrown three interceptions, too, and also taken a safety.

Cousins, who signed a two-year, $66 million extension with the Vikings in March, found himself trending on Twitter Sunday afternoon, as many analysts and fans were quick to rip the Vikings passer.

Yeah, Cousins will want to bury Sunday's game film as soon as possible.