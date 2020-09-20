Kirk Cousins ripped by analysts for his awful performance vs. Colts

Vikings' Kirk Cousins awful vs. Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Sunday has simply not been Kirk Cousins' day.

The Vikings passer has been unable to get Minnesota's offense in a rhythm all afternoon long, as they have totaled just three points through the game's first three quarters.

Both Minnesota and Indianapolis entered Sunday's matchup desperate for a victory and to avoid the dreadful 0-2 start. The Colts came ready to play, while Cousins and the Vikings simply...didn't. After a Colts touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Indianapolis led Minnesota 25-3.

Cousins' stat line looks worse than the scoreboard does. He has completed just six passes on the day (on 20 attempts) for 59 yards and no touchdowns. He's thrown three interceptions, too, and also taken a safety.

Cousins, who signed a two-year, $66 million extension with the Vikings in March, found himself trending on Twitter Sunday afternoon, as many analysts and fans were quick to rip the Vikings passer.

Kirk Cousins throwing Tip Drill interceptions like Nelly & the St. Lunatics are in the secondary with double coverage! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 20, 2020

robert smith just said kirk cousins doesn't have confidence in receivers other than thielen. as i typed this, cousins threw another pick.



the nerve it would take for cousins to not have confidence in anyone else. — bomani (@bomani_jones) September 20, 2020

Kirk Cousins has 3 INTs today 😬 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/4R84gkz2aB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2020

Dear Kirk Cousins, we don’t like this.



Signed, all Vikings fans. #NFL #SKOL — Henry Lake (@lakeshow73) September 20, 2020

QB rating if a player drops back and spikes the ball into the turf on every single dropback... 39.6



Kirk Cousins in 1st half... 6.4 pic.twitter.com/lCMIo3ps8t — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) September 20, 2020

Yeah, Cousins will want to bury Sunday's game film as soon as possible.