Kirk Cousins returns to Minnesota on December 8 — not in prime time

Kirk Cousins makes his return to Minnesota on December. And, fortunately for him, the game won't be played at night.

Cousins, who in all fairness last played in U.S. Bank Stadium on a Monday night and had one of his best games ever against the 49ers, will visit the place he called home for six seasons in Week 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 8.

There's no guarantee he'll still be playing for the Falcons by then, either due to injury or the possibility that rookie Michael Penix Jr. will have supplanted him. While Cousins had been very durable throughout his career, he's recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. If the presence of Penix forces Cousins to push too hard to get ready, other issues could emerge as he compensates for the leg weakened by surgery.

It makes for a better game, obviously, if he's there. Depending on how both teams perform before then, it could still get moved to late afternoon or even to Sunday night.