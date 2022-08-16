Kirk Cousins returned to practice on Tuesday

The Minnesota Viking have been hit by COVID-19 a few times over the last two seasons, none more impactful than week 17 last season at the Green Bay Packers.

Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the game against the Packers. Backup quarterback Sean Mannion started the game and the Packers routed the Vikings by a score of 37-10.

Last week, Cousins tested positive for the virus for the second time. On Tuesday, he returned to practice.

Also, QB Kirk Cousins was back in the Vikings facility today. He spent five days in isolation after he felt ill last Thursday and was later confirmed to have COVID-19. Team is set to practice tomorrow morning with the 49ers. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 16, 2022

Sieffert also noted that, even though the league has paused its COVID-19 protocols, Cousinds did observe a five-day quarantine as recommended by the CDC.

He returns just in time for joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers, who are coached by his former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

