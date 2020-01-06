Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was in a good mood Sunday afternoon, and deservedly so. He led his team to an upset overtime win over the New Orleans Saints, during which he shed at least some of his previous reputation as someone who couldn't handle the big moments.

There was no bigger moment than his perfectly-placed 43-yard pass to receiver Adam Thielen on the opening possession in OT, which got the Vikings down to the Saints' own 2-yard-line. His game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph -- albeit a controversial one -- wasn't too shabby either.

So, after making his way to the winning locker room, Cousins made sure to credit the teammates that were mobbing him before busting out his famous celebratory phrase.

"You like that?!"

Judging by the Vikings' raucous response, it seems pretty clear that, yes, they did like that performance.

For those unfamiliar with the reference, Cousins went viral following a regular-season game in 2015 after he had led Washington to a comeback win.

Redskins Postgame Live followed by #RedskinsTalk on CSN?



Kirk Cousins has a message for you. https://t.co/jB2DazP5bH



— NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) October 25, 2015

Cousins had been the target of considerable criticism throughout his tenure in Washington, and his emotional outburst coming off the field was a direct response to some of his proclaimed shortcomings.

Minnesota's win in New Orleans on Sunday carried enormously higher stakes than that regular-season game in 2015, so it's fitting that in leading his team to the biggest victory of his career, Cousins responded once again to his long-time doubters.

Kirk Cousins resurrects 'You like that?!' yell after Vikings NFL playoff win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area