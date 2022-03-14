Kirk Cousins reportedly signs $35 million guaranteed extension with Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins had himself a nice Sunday.

The former Michigan State Spartans quarterback has reportedly signed a one-year $35 million fully guaranteed contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news on Cousins’ extension — which will keep him with the Vikings through 2023.

The full tweet on the details of this deal from Pelissero can be seen below:

The #Vikings are signing Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that puts him under contract through 2023, per sources. Cousins gets a raise to $40 million in 2022, $55 million payable by next March and a no-trade clause. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2022

Cousins has been with the Vikings for the past four seasons after starting his career in Washington — where he played six seasons. With the Vikings, Cousins has thrown for 16,387 yards and 124 touchdowns compared to 36 interceptions.

More Football!