Kirk Cousins reportedly signs $35 million guaranteed extension with Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins had himself a nice Sunday.
The former Michigan State Spartans quarterback has reportedly signed a one-year $35 million fully guaranteed contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news on Cousins’ extension — which will keep him with the Vikings through 2023.
The #Vikings are signing Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that puts him under contract through 2023, per sources.
Cousins gets a raise to $40 million in 2022, $55 million payable by next March and a no-trade clause.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2022
Cousins has been with the Vikings for the past four seasons after starting his career in Washington — where he played six seasons. With the Vikings, Cousins has thrown for 16,387 yards and 124 touchdowns compared to 36 interceptions.
