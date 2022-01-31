Kirk Cousins replaces Aaron Rodgers in the Pro Bowl

To no surprise, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be wearing a Packers helmet again this season. It still remains to be seen whether he ever will again.

Rodgers has withdrawn from the Pro Bowl due to injury. He’ll be replaced by Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

It could be the last time Cousins wears a Vikings helmet. With a new G.M. hired and a new coach coming, the Vikings could decide to unload Cousins, who has a $35 million fully-guaranteed salary in 2022.

Cousins, who qualified for the all-star game in 2016 and 2019, generates great stats and can perform at a high level when the play unfolds as called. When things fall apart, he struggles to improvise his way into another play. At the Pro Bowl, where there’s no blitzing and the game is roughly as intense as a game of backyard two-hand touch, Cousins will be able to sling the ball around at will.

