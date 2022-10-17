Kirk Cousins reacts to Vikings Week 6 win vs. Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins reacts to Vikings Week 6 win vs. the Miami Dolphins.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook talked with Dawn Mitchell after a 24-16 win at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
1. Dolphins tackles were total disaster How did the Vikings win 24-16 at Miami with 10 three-and-outs in 15 possessions? By facing the worst offensive tackle tandem they'll see. Miami could have won with its backup quarterbacks. But it couldn't win without left tackle Terron Armstead. The league's most sought-after free agent in 2022 was inactive, moving Greg Little from right tackle, where ...
All things considered, theres an excellent chance Kevon Looney will be one of the rare players who spends an entire career with one organization.
Von Miller had just finished talking about the importance of the Buffalo Bills beating the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium when he stopped in the hallway outside the visiting locker room and grabbed Josh Allen in a hug. The Bills quarterback was masterful again on Sunday. Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 left, and the Bills held on for a 24-20 victory to exact a measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in last year's playoffs.
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course [more]
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
Tom Brady entered a quarterback’s paradise when he arrived in Tampa Bay a couple of years ago. The Buccaneers had a domineering offensive line and arguably the best receivers in the NFL. Brady’s trusty tight end Rob Gronkowski even came out of retirement to play with him again.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.
Tom Brady was seen yelling at his offensive lineman near the end of a lackluster first half for the Buccaneers offense against the Steelers.
The MMQB's Albert Breer says Mac Jones' relationship with the Patriots "got a little sideways" over the last couple of months due to the team's changes on offense.
Big changes come to this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after four teams ranked in the top 10 lost, including No. 1 Alabama.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
The New York Giants defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 24-20, in Week 6 and here's some of what we learned from that win.
What led to DeVante Parker's heated sideline argument with Troy Brown? Our Phil Perry shared what he heard about the player-coach disagreement early in Patriots-Browns.
Are Anderson's days with the Panthers numbered?
Where are the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers in Paul Finebaum's college football rankings?
Tom Brady attended Patriots' owner Robert Kraft's wedding Friday without wife Gisele Bündchen, and then lost his football game Sunday after not attending practice.
While the Bills and Chiefs have separated themselves as top AFC contenders, it's time to P-A-N-I-C in Green Bay.
There's a new No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Alabama was upset by Tennessee. Georgia takes the top spot ahead of Ohio State.