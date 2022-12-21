Kirk Cousins’ PFF grade rises over 3 points since Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings’ historic comeback over the Indianapolis Colts didn’t come without controversy.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins’ initial PFF grade came in at 57.4, which by PFF’s grading is slightly below average. That doesn’t make much sense considering that Cousins won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award with a stat line of 34-54 for 460 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions that PFF both deemed not his fault.

On Wednesday morning, PFF now shows his grade to be 3.4 points higher, which is now at 60.8.

What could have changed his grade? This can happen from time to time, as a second look at a game can change a grade, just like a teacher rereading a student’s essay can do the same.

One thing that cannot be overlooked is the fan outrage for how low he was graded. Fans were up in arms about it and analysts were a little confused why it was low due to his excellent performance in the second half with me among them.

Why the grade changed we don’t know for sure, but it did and that’s due to the positive play from Cousins.

