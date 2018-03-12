NFL: Kirk Cousins pens emotional letter to Redskins fans

Kirk Cousins described playing for the Washington Redskins as a "dream come true" in an emotional letter as he prepares to become a sought-after free agent.

Quarterback Cousins has been linked with the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Jets, the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos after spending six years with the Redskins.

Cousins initially tagged the Vikings and the Jets at the bottom of the letter, but swiftly removed any reference to his suitors.

"Knowing I will not be putting on a Redskins jersey next season, it's hard to look back at all that's taken place and not become emotional," he wrote.

"I will forever be grateful to [coach] Mike Shanahan for taking a chance on me in the 2012 draft. At the time, many people saw his selection as foolish. Time proved otherwise and taught me that there are no guarantees in this business - if you work hard and learn from your mistakes, good things can happen.

"For the first time in 11 years I will participate in choosing where I play. Having said this, I would not trade the past decade for anything.

"I am filled with gratitude over the unwavering support and devotion from you, the fans, both on and off the field. I'll never forget how you stormed Redskins Park at 3 a.m. to welcome us home from Philadelphia after clinching the NFC East in 2015. I've never been so happy to have my car mobbed.

"Just like you never fully leave your hometown - you never fully leave your first NFL team, especially after six seasons. My family and I will always have a piece of Washington deep in our hearts.

"I arrived as a single, 23-year-old from the Midwest - with a lot to learn and prove. I now leave as a husband of four years to my wife, Julie, and a father to my son, Cooper - but still with lots to learn and prove.

"There is no way I would be where I am today without the leadership of the Redskins organisation... coach Gruden, Bruce Allen, Dan Snyder. Thank you all for the opportunity you gave me.

"When Cooper someday asks: 'Hey Dad, what was it like playing for the Redskins?' I'll proudly tell him it was a dream come true.

"Thanks for having me, Washington, and thanks for making me into the player I am today!"