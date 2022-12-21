Kirk Cousins is the NFC offensive player of the week

Playing a big role in pulling off the biggest comeback in NFL history helped Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins win an award this week.

Cousins had a hand in the Vikings digging themselves a 33-0 hole in the first half by throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown, but he made up for it in the second half. Cousins went 28-of-42 for 417 yards and four touchdowns after halftime and the Vikings stormed back to beat the Colts 39-36.

Three of Cousins’ touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter, including a short throw that running back Dalvin Cook took 64 yards for the game-tying touchdown.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Cousins has been named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that performance. It’s the seventh time that Cousins has taken the weekly prize and the first time since 2020.

