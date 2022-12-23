Kirk Cousins named to Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career

For the fourth time in his career, former Michigan State football star quarterback and current member of the Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins has made the Pro Bowl. Cousins is the only Spartan to make this year’s Pro Bowl roster, which was announced a few days ago.

Cousins currently has the 11-3 Minnesota Vikings’ offense operating at a high level, throwing for 3,818 yards and 24 touchdowns on the season thus far as they prepare for the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire