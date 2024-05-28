Kirk Cousins named one of the Top-100 most important players of this NFL season

Former Michigan State football quarterback Kirk Cousins has been a big player in the NFL for over a decade now since he was controversially drafted by Washington after they selected Robert Griffin III. This is the case again this year, as Cousins was just signed by the Atlanta Falcons, who turned around and drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the NFL draft.

CBS Sports just dropped their ‘Top 100 players of the 2024 NFL season’ article, and Cousins just made the cut.

Here is what they had to say:

99. Kirk Cousins got another huge contract, only to see the Falcons draft his likely successor, Michael Penix Jr., shortly thereafter. Cousins didn’t exactly love that, as there seemed to be plenty of room to improve elsewhere on Atlanta’s roster, but this is still a strong spot for Cousins, who’s coming off a torn Achilles. He’s still a strong-armed quarterback willing to stand in the pocket and deliver intermediate and deep passes, and he’s in a similar system to the one he came from in Minnesota.

