Will Kirk Cousins have an MVP-level performance against his former team? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Network's Michael Irvin breaks down Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Kirk Herbstreit announces his top four college football teams and first two out of the College Football Playoff after Week 10. Herbstreit has Oregon and TCU ahead of Tennessee.
On a weekend where three of the top six teams lost, there is going to be major changes to this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
LSU and Georgia are now on track to meet in the SEC title game after their big wins.
How do you rank them after a wild weekend?
“Listen, I appreciate his passion,” Andy Reid said. “He didn’t have to do all that, but I appreciate his passion.”
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
How did the performance at Northwestern in the elements impact where Ohio State falls in ESPN's latest power rankings? #GoBucks
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s latest top 25 college football rankings.
After the Packers failed to step up and trade for receiver Chase Claypool, a year after the Packers failed to step up and sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was suggested (it sounds better with the passive voice, since I suggested it) that the Packers don’t really want to make those deals. As the theory [more]
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's disappointing loss to LSU.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings prediction, Week 10. What will it be on Sunday morning?
All the information you need to get ready for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship race, Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach overlapped with Bob Knight at Texas Tech. He gave a small tribute to his friend Saturday vs. Auburn.
College Football Playoff rankings prediction. What will the first top 25 be when it comes out on Tuesday night?
What will the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 10
Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama losses all helped establish a clear path for the Pac-12 champion to reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Sportsbooks were paying out some huge wins after the World Series.
Who is Lynn Bowden Jr., and why did the Patriots call him up from the practice squad? Phil Perry makes sense of the flurry of roster moves New England made Saturday ahead of its Week 9 matchup with the Colts.
Colin Goodfellow's quick thinking to punt the ball as soon as possible drew a roughing penalty that you likely haven't seen before.
How did the results this week impact Ohio State's chances of winning each of its three remaining home games? Here's what the numbers say.