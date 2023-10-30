Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings quarterback will miss rest of season with Achilles injury

Cousins joined the Vikings in 2018 but is in the last year of his contract

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss the rest of the NFL season after suffering an Achilles tendon tear.

The 35-year-old limped off the field during Minnesota's 24-10 win at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Cousins had thrown two touchdown passes before suffering the injury in the fourth quarter.

"We're going to miss him. There's no doubt about it we're going to miss him," head coach Kevin O'Connell said.

"Our whole team, our whole organization, we're all hurting for Kirk.

"But my expectations are, and in my dialogue briefly with Kirk since yesterday, he has every intent of being a major part of our leadership, a part of the quarterback room, part of our offense and part of our plans each week schematically like he's been every step of the way."

An MRI scan on Monday revealed the tear but Minnesota said details of surgery and a timeline for recovery will be determined this week.

Back-up quarterback Jaren Hall, a rookie fifth-round pick, replaced Cousins after he picked up the injury.

After a poor start to the 2023 season with one win in four games, Cousins helped the Vikings get back on track with three consecutive victories with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson also sidelined with injury.

Veteran Cousins, who is tied with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the most touchdown passes this season with 18, is in the last year of his contract with the Vikings.