Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings having huge first half against Arizona Cardinals

Kirk Cousins has heard it all through the preseason and Week 1, for his opinions off the field and his play on it.

The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback apparently is going to let his play do his talking against the Arizona Cardinals.

He opened the game with a long TD pass to K.J. Osborn for a 64-yard touchdown.

The veteran then kept sharing the glory as he found Adam Thielen from 7 yards for a score.

Cousins and Thielen counter with their third TD connection of the season!

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/NWkPTFbCH2 — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021

And then hit a third receiver, super second-year player Justin Jefferson, from 14 yards to make it 20-7.

Of course, the PAT was missed.

The Vikings were looking to even their mark at 1-1 while Cardinals hoped to go to 2-0.