Kirk Cousins: Michael Penix Jr. is doing great

Much has been made about the Falcons’ decision to draft quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall just after signing fellow quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency.

When asked about Penix this week and how their relationship is developing, Cousins talked about the dynamic of the entire quarterbacks room — including Taylor Heinicke and undrafted rookie John Paddock.

“It's been great,” Cousins said in his press conference. “You know, it continues to be kind of that working force together. There's so much we all are kind of having to learn right now and grow together in. And so we're doing that.

“Michael's doing great. John's doing great. Taylor's awesome. It's so good to have a person in the room who's started dozens of games and has been in the fire and really has that experience. I love being able to lean on that. So, Taylor's been a huge asset.”

After tearing his Achilles midway through last season, Cousins appears to be on track to begin training camp healthy. Whether he plays in a preseason game remains to be seen. But Penix should get plenty of time to show what he can do during the exhibition matchups in August.