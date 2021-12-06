The Vikings became the first team to lose to the Lions this year and that hasn’t done anything good for the team’s mental state.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said after the game that the players are “not doing good” when asked about their mindset in the wake of a 29-27 loss that dropped them to 5-7 on the season. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson said he’s “tired of losing” close games and safety Harrison Smith said he takes losses like that “personally,” but quarterback Kirk Cousins said the team has to turn the page with another game against the Steelers on tap on Thursday.

“Obviously we’ve got a short week now and have got to move forward,” Cousins said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “This one obviously hurts, but we’ve got to move on.”

The short week won’t do injured Vikings like running back Dalvin Cook, linebacker Eric Kendricks, and wide receiver Adam Thielen any favors when it come to getting back on the field and their absences won’t do the Vikings any favors with their backs against the wall in Week 14.

Kirk Cousins: Loss to Lions obviously hurts, but we’ve got to move on with a short week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk