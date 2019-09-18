Kirk Cousins knows he has to improve, and quickly

There are roughly 84 million reasons Kirk Cousins has job security.

But after a rough outing last week, he at least has to say he doesn’t.

Via Judd Zulgad of SkorNorth.com, the Vikings quarterback had a moment of #selfawareness Wednesday discussing his performance against the Packers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I’m not going to be playing quarterback here much longer if I play like I did on Sunday,” Cousins said.

Realistically, that’s not the case, because of his contract and the fact Sean Mannion‘s the only other quarterback on the roster. Thematically, it’s sound.

Cousins was a paltry 14-of-32 for 230 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions against the Packers. He also lost a fumble, and his second interception was a disastrous decision on first-and-goal.

He only had to (was allowed to?) throw 10 passes in their win over the Falcons in Week One, so last week was a step back from a pretty low starting position.

The Vikings have little choice but to express confidence, so that’s what Mike Zimmer did, saying: “Kirk had an up and down game last week. He’s going to be fine.”

“We have the utmost confidence in him,” Zimmer said. “He’s in a good place where he’s going to play good this week and continue to play good for the rest of the year.”

He has to, if the Vikings are going to have a chance.