Kirk Cousins: If you keep doing your part, you get more opportunities

After the Vikings lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, quarterback Kirk Cousins said that the fact that he has one year left on his contract was “just not my focus right now.”

Cousins signed a three-year deal with the Vikings before the 2018 season and the $29 million salary he’s due in 2020 makes a franchise tag almost impossible to envision, so the topic of what will come after next season probably isn’t going away.

It came up during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio from the Pro Bowl. Cousins was asked if it felt crazy to be back in a contract year and Cousins said he’s concentrating on playing well enough to ensure opportunities will keep coming his way.

“Well, that’s the NFL, right? I mean, you just keep going and you understand that if you keep playing and do your part then you’re going to get more opportunities,” Cousins said. “I’m blessed to be able to be looking back with two of those years behind me and looking forward to finishing out that contract in Minnesota.”

Cousins has plenty of company when it comes to expiring contracts in Minnesota. Head coach Mike Zimmer, General Manager Rick Spielman and running back Dalvin Cook are in the same boat, so there’s plenty for the Vikings to ponder about the direction of their franchise.