Kirk Cousins: K.J. Osborn was better than the opportunities he got with Vikings

Wide receiver K.J. Osborn doesn't play with Kirk Cousins anymore, but the Falcons quarterback is still a fan of his former Vikings teammate.

Osborn was a frequent target for Cousins over the last three seasons before following the quarterback's lead and departing as a free agent last month. Osborn landed a one-year deal with the Patriots and Cousins said on The Big Podcast with Shaq that he thinks Osborn has a chance to have a breakout season because of the lack of established wideouts ahead of him on the depth chart in New England.

“Pretty much all of them, but K.J. Osborn is a receiver who was with us in Minnesota who was kind of in the shadow of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen,” Cousins said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “And I always felt like K.J. was better than the opportunities he got. He went to free agency and went to New England, and I’d love to see him have a huge year in New England kind of with a bigger role than what he had in Minnesota to show what he could do."

Osborn caught 158 passes for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns over the last three years and he will be well-positioned for an even larger contract next year if he can have the kind of spike in production that Cousins believes is possible.