Kirk Cousins injured and out of game in Green Bay

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered what looked like a serious injury today in Green Bay.

Cousins hobbled off the field and was ruled out very quickly. The Vikings announced that Cousins suffered an ankle injury. His movement was consistent with an Achilles injury, but there's been no official diagnosis yet.

Jaren Hall is now in at quarterback for the Vikings. He lost a fumble on his first possession after coming in for Cousins.

The Vikings have a 24-10 lead late in the fourth quarter and may hold on and win a big NFC North battle. But the loss of Cousins could be devastating to their season, and to any hopes of making the playoffs.