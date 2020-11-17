Kirk Cousins got first Monday night win in 10 tries

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins‘ struggles in primetime games have been well documented over the years, but he was able to get a chance to feel how the other half lives on Monday night.

The Vikings outlasted the Bears for a 19-13 win that marked Cousins’ first victory in 10 starts on Monday night. While others have made a big deal out of Cousins’ record, the quarterback did not pin much extra significance to the win when asked about it in his postgame press conference.

“You know, for me it’s all about playing well and doing my part,” Cousins said. “I’ve played long enough to know there is not a lot you can control as a quarterback. The ball is in your hands, but so many things are out of your control. So you just do the best you can, play the best you can, and that’s where my focus always is.”

Cousins was 25-of-32 for 292 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on Monday night. The Vikings were particularly successful on third downs as they converted 8-of-15 against a defense that only allowed opponents to convert 31 percent of them heading into the game.

The win was the third straight for the 4-5 Vikings and the outlook for the season is a lot brighter than it was a month ago.

“I just think as the season goes on you start to figure out who you are and how you play and who you lean on,” Cousins said. “I think it’s been nice to kind of figure ourselves out, find an identity as we play through things.”

They’ll try to keep that winning identity in place against the Cowboys in Week 11.

