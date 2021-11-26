Kirk Cousins explains how 49ers' Kyle Shanahan gets QB success

Cousins explains how Shanahan gets success out of his QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

At this point, the history that Kyle Shanahan and Kirk Cousins share is more than well known.

Shanahan was Washington's offensive coordinator when the franchise selected Cousins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, despite already making a massive trade and taking quarterback Robert Griffin III with the No. 2 pick in the same draft. Shanahan also has made it clear that at one point he envisioned Cousins being the 49ers' QB.

On Wednesday, Cousins was asked how Shanahan finds so much success with his quarterbacks.

"I think he does a great job first of all running the football," Cousins said. "And I think he does a great job being multiple in how he presents his offense to a defense with motions and shifts and fly motions, personnel groupings and I think he can just do a good job in staying very multiple.

"Ultimately, he's being creative with the plan to keep people off balance."

The question now is, will familiarity between the two be a factor in Sunday's game between Shanahan's 49ers and Cousins' Minnesota Vikings?

"We haven't worked together since 2013, so it has been a long time," Cousins said. "Obviously you study him since then and I've even gone back and watched my tape with him in 2012 and 2013 and continue to try to learn. Great football coach and he's worth studying.

"I can't speak to his familiarity with me but certainly have a lot of respect for him as a coach and they way he's led his team in San Francisco for the last several years."

The 49ers and Vikings both enter Sunday with 5-5 records, making their matchup that much more intriguing for the NFC playoff race.

