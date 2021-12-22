Kirk Cousins estimated as limited participant with injury to ribs

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins appeared on the practice report for the first time all season. He has an injury to his ribs.

The Vikings held only a walkthrough practice Wednesday but estimated him as limited on the injury report.

He was sacked four times in the victory over the Bears on Sunday.

Receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) also was limited. He played only six snaps in Week 13 and hasn’t played since.

Right guard Mason Cole, who played all 64 snaps Monday, was listed as a non-participant with an elbow injury. Fullback C.J. Ham (hamstring), linebacker Eric Kendricks (low back) and running back Alexander Mattison (not injury releated) also were limited.

