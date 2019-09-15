This Kirk Cousins end zone interception in crunch time looks all too familiar to Redskins fans

It's been over a year since QB Kirk Cousins was wearing burgundy and gold, leading the Redskins offense. During his tenure with the team Cousins threw 99 touchdowns and 55 interceptions, however, he was ultimately known for his untimely interceptions in clutch situations.

Fast forward to present day.

One thing that's changed is Cousins now starts for the Minnesota Vikings, but him making late-game mistakes remains the same.

Down by five, 1st and goal in the fourth quarter, Cousins had an opportunity to take the lead late against the Green Bay Packers.

What happens next is a tale as old as time:

This sight is oh so familiar to Skins faithful, but they also probably wish their game against the Cowboys was close enough to have an opportunity to tie late in the fourth.

Pick your poison.

