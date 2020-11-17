Kirk Cousins earns first Monday Night Football victory in 10 tries
Finally, Kirk Cousins has managed to emerge from a Monday Night Football game with a victory.
The quarterback and Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears, 19-13, in an NFC North scrap on Monday.
The victory was Cousins’ first after suffering nine losses in his first starts on Monday. And he was pumped.
FIRED UP. @KirkCousins8
— NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2020
Cousins threw for 292 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory. Both TDs went to Adam Thielen.
Cousins. Thielen. The @Vikings take the lead! #SKOL
— NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2020
