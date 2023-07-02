Kirk Cousins, draft steals and other 49ers news for Cardinals fans to know

We have ended another week in the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories from the last week about the Niners that Cardinals fans should know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Starting lineup projections

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

At this point in the offseason, it is all about lists, rankings and projections.

Niners Wire’s Kyle Madson projected the offensive starters and the defensive starters.

Purdy would have been one of NFL's best in this stat

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Purdy proved to be very effective in the red zone last season and, in particular, inside the 10.

He did not meet the minimum passing attempts to qualify, but he would have been the best quarterback inside the 10 last season as a rookie.

49ers' playmakers ranked top in NFL

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The playmaking core of running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle and receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel was ranked tops in the NFL by ESPN.

Advertisement

3 49ers among top 50 draft steals

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent offseason list of the top 50 draft steals in the last decade, the 49ers had three players make the list.

How Niners could get Kirk Cousins

The 49ers appear to have the answer at quarterback for the future in Brock Purdy. However, with Vikings QB Kirk Cousins planning on hitting free agency next offseason, this is how he could land in San Francisco.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire