Kirk Cousins discusses mindset during contract negotiations in Washington

The Vikings head to Dallas for Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys in Week 10. Kirk Cousins, now in his second season in Minnesota after six with the Redskins, knows exactly what Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott is going through as the latter's contract extension negotiations linger.

"I remember thinking if I had signed a big deal, that number was going to be following me in Washington," Cousins told ESPN. "Everyone was going to be expecting me to be perfect. So it was, in a way, freeing to just go play that year out and know that if I played well and did my part, the rest would be there."

Prescott's contract extension has been a widely-discussed topic for months, but there seems to be some progress with both Prescott and the Cowboys' front office trying to agree on a deal.

Cousins and the Redskins never saw eye-to-eye on a long-term extension. After four seasons on his rookie contract, Cousins was franchise tagged and paid $19.95 million. The following season in 2017, he was tagged again, earning $23.94 million (120% of his 2016 salary).

Washington opted to let Cousins walk and become a free agent in 2018 rather than tagging him again that would have cost the team $34.5 million, and he signed a three-year deal with the Vikings worth a fully guaranteed $84 million.

