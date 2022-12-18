Kirk Cousins didn’t realize he was engineering the greatest comeback of all time

On Saturday, the Vikings made history, overcoming the biggest deficit in league history to get a win. Down 33-0 at the half, the Vikings ultimately tied the game at 36, and won it in overtime.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t realize that he was engineering history. He thought the Bills (quarterbacked that day by fired Colts coach Frank Reich) had erased a 35-0 deficit in beating the Oilers in the 1992 playoffs.

“I knew it was 35–3,” Cousins told Albert Breer of SI.com. “I knew it was 35–3, but I assumed that it was 35–0 before it was 35–3.”

It was the second super-nutty game of the year for the Vikings, five weeks after a 33-30 overtime epic on the same field where Oilers-Bills happened nearly 30 years ago. Coupled with plenty of other wafer-thin margins for Minnesota this year, it contributes to the sense that they have something special going on.

“That just doesn’t happen to average people,” Cousins told Breer. “And this team has been uncommon and has displayed an uncommon level of chemistry with one another, toughness and I think it was on display today.”

When it happened in Week 10, it created a temporary sense that the Vikings were the 2022 Team of Destiny. And then, just a week later, they were blown out by the Cowboys at home, 40-3. It was the Vikings’ worst loss in Minnesota since John F. Kennedy was president.

This time around, the win delivered a division title that was looking more than a little tenuous. But the Vikings still are facing the No. 2 seed at best, barring an epic, late-season collapse by the Eagles. And, with the 49ers winning seven in a row, the No. 2 seed is far from guaranteed, meaning that the divisional round could consist of another trip to Santa Clara, where the Vikings were dismantled in 2019 by a 49ers team that actually may be even better now.

So, to the extent that the Vikings have proven by beating Indy after falling behind 33-0 that they still have a horseshoe up their butt, they’re going to need a lot more luck to keep this thing going beyond the wild-card round.

Maybe, after yesterday, they firmly believe they can make their own luck, whenever and wherever they need to do it.

Kirk Cousins didn’t realize he was engineering the greatest comeback of all time originally appeared on Pro Football Talk