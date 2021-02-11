Not many players in NFL history have been where Dak Prescott is in his current contract situation.

Drew Brees became the first quarterback in NFL history to play under the franchise tag. After that final 2005 season with the Chargers, Brees left for the Saints in free agency.

Kirk Cousins twice played under the franchise tag in Washington before leaving in free agency in 2018.

In 2020, Prescott became the third quarterback in NFL history to play under the franchise tag. He could become the second to play under a second tag, joining Cousins. If the Cowboys can’t work out a long-term deal with their quarterback by March 9, they are expected to use the $37.7 million franchise tag on him.

That would buy the Cowboys four months to get a long-term agreement with Prescott or risk his potential departure in 2022.

Cousins joined PFTPM last week, and I asked him if he had shared any advice with Prescott. Cousins stressed he hasn’t talked to Prescott lately but has shared his experience of embracing the franchise tag.

“Well, the only piece I’ve said to him in crossing his path by going back maybe a couple of offseasons was just to make the point that the franchise tag can be your friend; it can be a help to you if that’s the route you choose to go,” Cousins said. “So, he played on the franchise tag this past year. I think he’s in a great spot now. Everybody knows he can play, and he’s an elite quarterback. Really, the ball is more in the court of the Cowboys and what they want to do going forward. But I think it’s a no-brainer that Dak’s the real deal and is going to have a great career moving forward. He’s in a really good spot.”

The Cowboys continue to express optimism they will get a deal done, and Prescott continues to say he wants to stay in Dallas long term. But the fact remains that the sides have had almost two years to get a long-term deal done and have yet to find common ground.

Kirk Cousins’ contract advice to Dak Prescott: Franchise tag can be your friend originally appeared on Pro Football Talk