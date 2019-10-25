Kirk Cousins concludes a stellar October

Kirktoberfest has concluded, and it was a month to remember.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, embattled in the aftermath of a September 29 disaster at Chicago, has had a four-week run for the ages in Minnesota.

Four games. Four wins. He has thrown the ball 116 times (29 per game on average) in October, completing 91 passes. That’s a 78.4 completion percentage.

Cousins has generated 1,262 yards for the month, averaging 10.8 yards per attempt. He has thrown 10 touchdown passes against one interception, a ball that bounced off the hands of receiver Stefon Diggs before being caught by Eagles safety Andrew Sendejo.

Cousins’ passer rating for the month is a whopping 137.14.

Of course, even that may not be enough to secure NFC offensive player of the month honors for Cousins. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has one more chance to add to an October that consists through three games of 99 attempts, 71 completions, 950 yards (9.5 per attempt), seven touchdown passes, and one interception — a ball that bounced off of receiver Darrius Sheperd’s hands before being intercepted at the goal line versus Detroit.

For Rodgers to overcome Cousins, it will require a showing much like Sunday’s career game against the Raiders when Green Bay completes its rematches-in-reverse of the first two Super Bowls, with a visit to the Chiefs. It’s all the more reason to tune in for Sunday Night Football to see what Rodgers does when he makes his once-every-eight-years trip to Arrowhead Stadium.