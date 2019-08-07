Kirk Cousins complains about Garrett Bradbury’s sweating

The Vikings thoroughly scouted center Garrett Bradbury before using the 18th overall choice on him. They had all his measurables, watched all his tape and did background work.

But the Vikings missed something on their scouting report: Bradbury has a sweaty posterior.

That’s the word from quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is having a hard time gripping the ball when he takes snaps under center from Bradbury.

Cousins spent part of his press conference Wednesday talking about Bradbury’s sweat problem.

Cousins was asked what he wants to see from his rookie center in the preseason, and what he would most like to see is for Bradbury to stop sweating so much.

“I’m going to take it back to how much he sweats again,” Cousins said, via Andrew Krammer of the Star-Tribune. “He promises it’s not a problem in games, but it remains to be seen because his shorts today were soaked. He says it’s not a problem on game days, so the moment of truth Friday night. But apparently you know they keep these domes air conditioned. You get a break on the bench with those cooling fans. I’m hoping that really helps. That’s a big thing I’m going to take away from Friday night, was how tough was it to grip the ball after he snaps it to me? If it is tough, we might be in pistol and shotgun all year, which coach [Gary] Kubiak and Kevin [Stefanski] wouldn’t like very much.”

It is funny until it isn’t. Bradbury is the team’s starting center, so Cousins will have to figure out how to get a grip, so he doesn’t fumble.