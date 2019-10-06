Kirk Cousins comes out throwing, Vikings take 3-0 lead

Giants safety Jabrill Peppers said this week that he expected the Vikings to come out throwing on Sunday because of the apology that quarterback Kirk Cousins offered to wide receiver Adam Thielen after last week’s loss to the Bears.

Peppers was onto something. The Vikings called for passes on six of their first nine plays at MetLife Stadium and drove their way to a field goal that gave them a 3-0 lead.

Cousins scrambled once for four yards and completed four passes for 57 yards before a R.J. McIntosh sack stopped Minnesota’s offensive momentum. One of the throws was to Thielen for a 13-yard gain and Cousins also hit Stefon Diggs on the drive.

Diggs’s status was somewhat uncertain after a rocky week that saw him miss practice Wednesday, but the word remains that the team does not want to trade him.