Kirk Cousins is in a category of his own after the last two games

When the Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell, they were hoping that he could unlock something in QB Kirk Cousins that no other coach had done before. Throughout this season, we’ve seen many moments where Cousins has impressed fans and coaches and it truly does look like O’Connell has Cousins playing confidently and comfortably within his system, more specifically the last two games.

In those games, Kirk Cousins has been on fire statistically.

@ Detroit: 31-41 for 425 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions

vs. Colts: 34-54 for 460 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions

These two games have put Kirk in a category of his own this season.

Games with 425+ passing yards and 2+ passing TDs this season Kirk Cousins 2

Every other QB 2 pic.twitter.com/koANSoOOpx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 20, 2022

On Saturday, the Vikings are slated to take on the New York Giants, who have the 3rd-worst defense in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. We’ll see if the Giants have any tricks up their sleeves to stop the Vikings’ offense or if the primetime king himself, Kirk Cousins, can continue his hot streak in December.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire