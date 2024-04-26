Kirk Cousins contacted Michael Penix on Thursday night

Kirk Cousins might have been surprised, stunned, disappointed and/or upset about the Falcons' choice of Michael Penix with the eighth overall pick. But the Falcons' starting quarterback isn't holding it against his heir apparent.

Cousins contacted Penix on Thursday night.

"He did reach out. We had a very good conversation. He reached out last night," Penix said Friday, via video from the team. "I’m going to keep it just between me and him right now, but it was definitely a good conversation, and I’m super excited to work with him, and he said he was the same with me."

Penix, who turns 24 next month, is expected to sit behind Cousins for at least two years. He hasn't gone into the season as a backup since 2018.

Penix, though, said he is fine with his role as Cousins' backup this season.

"Yeah, for sure, man," he said. "I'm here to do whatever I can to help this team win football teams. That's the biggest thing for me. I love winning, and I'm a team guy. That's what I'm going to be in the locker room. Kirk, he's an amazing guy. I actually watched the [Netflix's] Quarterback series with him. And seeing he's a man of faith, just like me, he's all about his family. I really enjoyed that.

"I'm super blessed to able to be in the room with him and to be able to work with him and learn from him and support him as he continues his career."