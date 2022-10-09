Kirk Cousins breaks Tommy Kramer’s record of consecutive completions

After a phenomenal first quarter, Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins continued going Zero Dark LeBron mode in breaking a long-standing team record held by Vikings great quarterback Tommy Kramer.

So, a lot going on there. Kirk Cousins' shovel pass to Jalen Reagor for the TD is his 17th consecutive completion to open this game, a Vikings record. Cousins has completed a total of 19 consecutive passes if you include his final two completions in Week 4 vs. Saints. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) October 9, 2022

Set back in 1979, Kramer completed 16 consecutive passes. Second place was held by Wade Wilson with 14 who did that in 1988. Cousins topped it with relative ease to start the day against a lowly Chicago Bears defense.

After three drives where the Vikings scored touchdowns on all three to take a 21-3 lead, Cousins is currently 17-17 for 176 yards and a touchdown which came on a push pass to wide receiver Jalen Reagor. He also currently sits at 19 combined if you go back to the New Orleans Saints game.

This is arguably the best game that Cousins has ever played in a Vikings uniform and perhaps in his NFL career. If he continues playing anywhere close to this level, the league needs to watch out.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire