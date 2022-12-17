Kirk Cousins' best throws from 4-TD game Week 15

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion. Kirk Cousins passed for 460 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Vikings (11-3), who trailed 36-7 late in the third quarter and became just the third team in league history to win 10 games in a season by eight points or fewer. ''We're going to grind it out until they tell us there's no more ball left to play,'' coach Kevin O'Connell said.