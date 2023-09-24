Kirk Cousins' best throws in 367-yard game Week 3
Watch the best plays by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
Follow all the early Week 3 NFL action right here with Yahoo Sports.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Chargers have blown two fourth-quarter leads and sit at 0-2.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The NFL needs to change its rule on fumbling out of the end zone.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.
When is the Dak Prescott extension coming? If the rebuild around Matthew Stafford fails to make big progress, does he stick around?
Rudolph wants to retire with the Vikings, who he played with for 10 years.
