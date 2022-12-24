Kirk Cousins' best throws from 3-TD game Week 16
Watch Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' best throws from his 3-TD game in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepted New York Giants QB Daniel Jones, and he celebrated it with a penalty kick in the end zone.
The New York Giants surrendered 17 fourth-quarter points and fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24, failing to punch their playoff ticket.
The Giants can still clinch a playoff berth by winning next Sunday at home vs. the Colts. But this was a missed opportunity and a frustrating loss.
The NFL takes center stage on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and several teams are looking for a holiday miracle with the playoffs on the horizon.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans loss.
Scoring updates and analysis for the Cleveland Browns' loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the NFL regular season.
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Why this game was unlike most in the Patrick Mahomes Era.
The Bears had a 10-6 at halftime on a cold day at Soldier Field, but Bills running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook turned it on in the second half.
The new team record sealed the game against the Giants
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
The Patriots still aren't eliminated from playoff contention after their Week 16 loss to the Bengals. Here's how the AFC playoff picture looks heading into Week 17.
Detroit Lions were destroyed by Carolina Panthers, allowing 320 yards rushing and suffering a blow to their playoff hopes in 37-23 loss
The Detroit Lions were the darlings of the NFL for the past few weeks, now they are the butt of many jokes after their loss to the Carolina Panthers.
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]
In the spirit of Christmas, Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts on Thursday.