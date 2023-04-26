Kirk Cousins to appear on Bleacher Reports Draft Coverage

On Monday, Bleacher report announced that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will be joining Bleacher Report’s NFL draft coverage. With 11 years of experience in the league, Cousins possesses a wealth of knowledge about the sport and is expected to provide valuable insights on the prospects, including the player the Vikings will select in the draft.

Currently, the Vikings hold the 23rd pick in the NFL Draft, which will take place on Thursday night. While the team’s top priority is to address the wide receiver position, there is speculation that they could also select a cornerback or even a quarterback in the first round.

It will be fascinating to hear Cousins’ perspective on the Vikings’ draft pick this weekend. Especially if they choose a quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire