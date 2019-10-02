Kirk Cousins apologizes to Adam Thielen for not getting him the ball

Kirk Cousins has had a rough week.

And now he’s apologizing for it.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback had a miserable outing in a 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears, fumbling twice and taking six sacks without finding the end zone.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thielen puts Cousins on notice

After the game, wide receiver Adam Thielen called Cousins out to reporters.

“At some point, you're not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL,” Thielen said. “That's when you have to be able to throw the ball. ... You have to be able to hit the deep balls.”

Cousins overthrew Thielen in the first half Sunday on a deep ball that would have gone for a touchdown, and Thielen finished the day with two catches for six yards.

Cousins with plenty of time..overthrows an open thielen for a td..feels like we’ve had a lot of these this season #Vikings https://t.co/3IapxfHL39 — SKskolReport (@SKOLreportSK) September 30, 2019

Thielen’s second thoughts

On Monday, Thielen walked back his comments, apparently having realized he’d just put his quarterback in the crosshairs. Cousins is under intense scrutiny in the midst of failing to live up to his $84 million contract, and Thielen’s comments turned up the heat.

“My comments yesterday after the game [were meant in] a very broad sense, I think any team is going to tell you you can’t be one-dimensional. And that’s not a shot at anyone,” Thielen told reporters.

Story continues

“Broad sense” or not, the message was clear to Cousins, who issued an in-depth apology to Thielen on Tuesday on a radio appearance with the Twin Cities’ KFAN.

Apologies aren't what’s needed in Minnesota. Better quarterback play is. (Getty)

Cousins’ apology

The St. Paul Pioneer-Press’ Chris Tomasson documented the mea culpa.

“I really want to apologize to (Thielen) because there’s too many opportunities where we could have hit him on Sunday. … I’ve watched the film, and the reality is there were opportunities for (Thielen). The one that’s most obvious is the third-and-10 at the beginning of the game. We’re near midfield. That’s arguably seven points. “If you put the ball where it needs to be, No. 19’s shown that he will make that play. … Adam’s not just a really good player or one of the best players on the Vikings. He’s one of the best players in the NFL, one of the best players in the world, period, regardless of position. And so we want to, we need to — I need to get him more opportunities. Get him the football.”

Cousins’ sentiment sounds genuine and thoughtful. Which is great. But sentiment isn’t what’s needed in Minnesota.

Better quarterback play is.

More from Yahoo Sports: