Kirk Cousin describes Week 2 loss vs. Eagles
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousin describes Week 2 loss vs. Philadelphia Eagles.
Sun players have made it no secret their window was closing with a salary cap crunch looming in 2023.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
Was Herm Edwards fired on the field after Arizona States loss to Eastern Michigan? Video of the football coach chatting with ASU Athletic Director Ray Anderson surfaced that seems to suggest Edwards didnt make it back to the locker room with his job.
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
Eli Manning tricked many as he went undercover as a walk-on quarterback named Chad Powers for the Penn State Nittany Lions.
The Raiders had a 20-0 lead on Sunday.
Check out what people were saying about ASU's decision to move on from Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils' football coach.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current workspace. Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, [more]
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
The Spurs could end up taking Russell Westbrook off the Lakers' hands.
Arizona State has been looking for someone to kickstart its football program. Why not Deion Sanders?
Trey Lance won't be far from the 49ers while rehabbing his surgically repaired ankle.
Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Raheem Mostert are all high-value targets this week on the waiver wire.
There are several ways to describe an offensive lineman doing his job well, but Mark Sanchez might have found the weirdest way to do it during Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.
Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in CBS Sports' updated bowl projections
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselback didn't hold back when discussing the Patriots' offensive coaching staff Sunday on ESPN.
USC is being rewarded for chasing Lincoln Riley. Nebraska fans are envious of the Trojans' rapid makeover, pushing them to overlook Urban Meyer's flaws.