Who is Kirk Campbell: Meet Michigan football's next offensive coordinator

Sherrone Moore's coaching staff is starting to take shape for this new era of Michigan football.

Quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell has been promoted to Moore's former position of offensive coordinator for the 2024 season, the program announced Friday. The promotion is another sign of continuity for Michigan in 2024 after winning the national championship trophy in the 2023 season.

Moore, the 21st football coach in Michigan history, was the previous offensive coordinator under now Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, and worked with Campbell to run the Wolverines' offense. Michigan is still looking to hire a defensive coordinator, after it was reported Jesse Minter would be following Harbaugh to Los Angeles, along with strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert.

It is unclear who will be calling plays for Michigan at this point, but Moore hinted he would relinquish control during his introductory news conference last week while alluding to Campbell.

Michigan quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell watches warmups before the Alabama game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

"Haven't decided yet, probably not," Moore said Jan. 27. "But got a good idea of who we'll put in that position."

Here is more information on Campbell, Michigan's newest offensive coordinator.

READ MORE: Sherrone Moore faces uphill battle to keep Michigan football on top

Who is Kirk Campbell?

Campbell, 37, was one of the new hires in recent years for Harbaugh as he reshaped the coaching staff to elevate Michigan into a national title contender. Campbell joined Michigan as an offensive analyst in 2022 and was elevated to quarterbacks coach for the 2023 season. He worked closely with NFL-bound J.J. McCarthy during his two seasons as a starter, helping him develop as an all-around quarterback who can use his legs to extend plays and eyes to manipulate defenses, according to McCarthy in late October.

Campbell served as the interim offensive coordinator for Michigan in the opening game of the 2023 season, while Moore and Harbaugh served a school-imposed suspension stemming from an NCAA investigation regarding possible recruiting infractions committed during the COVID-19 dead period. Michigan beat up East Carolina 30-3 with Campbell calling the offensive plays, and McCarthy completed 26 of 30 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns to begin the championship season.

He will be one of the main faces on the coaching staff alongside Moore, and whoever is hired to be defensive coordinator to replace Minter.

[ Michigan fans! Celebrate the national title with our two commemorative books: "Blue Reign" and "Maize & Grand" — order now to save! You can also buy a commemorative copy of the front page of the Detroit Free Press from the morning after U-M's historic championship. ]

Kirk Campbell coaching background

Michigan quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell watches practice before the UNLV game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Before Michigan, Campbell spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Old Dominion, after spending 2017-19 as an offensive analyst for Penn State. In 2021, Campbell helped the Monarchs average 28.5 points per game and 385.4 yards per game, and increased their scoring average by 12 points per game.

From 2012-16, Campbell was the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Alderson Broaddus, a Division II school in West Virginia, and the team averaged 34.7 points per game during his five seasons there. He was promoted to head coach during the 2017 offseason, but moved on to Penn State after five months.

READ MORE: Jim Harbaugh spent 9 years as Michigan football's power source. Now he's electrifying LA.

Michigan's 2024 outlook

Campbell will have a full plate on his hands for 2024 as the Wolverines try to retool after the national championship. The top offensive contributors such as McCarthy, Blake Corum, Roman Wilson, Cornelius Johnson and the entire starting offensive line all either graduated or are moving on to the NFL, meaning it will be a fresh slate for Campbell, Moore and the offense for next season.

The biggest question is who will replace McCarthy, the winningest quarterback in Michigan history, under center? Michigan has the options of Alex Orji, who was used in special formation packages as a runner in 2023, Davis Warren or highly touted coming freshman, Jadyn Davis. Whoever is under center will try to replicate McCarthy's ability as a game manager, while leaning heavily on the run game like they did before with Moore calling plays.

The loss of Corum was lessened slightly by the return of championship game hero Donovan Edwards, who is expected to be the lead back after splitting carries with Corum for two seasons. They also have short-yardage back Kaleel Mullings returning, as well as Benjamin Hall, Cole Cabana and freshman Jordan Marshall in the backfield.

Semaj Morgan is the leading receiver returning for the Wolverines, and they will have to find another wideout among Tyler Morris, Fredrick Moore, Payton O'Leary and Eamonn Dennis to contribute for whoever is quarterback.

[ MUST LISTEN: Make "Hail Yes!" your go-to Michigan Wolverines podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify) ]

Customize your Free Press experience: Download our app for the latest news, alerts, eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Who is Kirk Campbell: Meet Michigan football's offensive coordinator