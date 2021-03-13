Kirill the Thrill gets his first NHL hat trick

Corey Abbott
·6 min read
Minnesota has a record of 16-8-1 this season. The team currently sits second on the West Division and owns the ninth-best points percentage (.660) in the league.

The play of rookie forward Kirill Kaprizov has been a big part of that. He leads the Wild with 23 points in 25 games. Kaprizov is also tied for the team lead in goals (10) with Joel Eriksson Ek. Kaprizov is currently the front-runner for the Calder Trophy, while Eriksson Ek will attract some attention for the Selke Trophy.

Jordan Greenway, Mats Zuccarello and Marcus Foligno have emerged as surprising strong secondary contributors. Kevin Fiala, Zach Parise and Matt Dumba haven’t been the impact players they were in years past, but they have chipped offensively as well.

Kaapo Kahkonen has also emerged as a potential Calder Trophy candidate with some superb play between the pipes for Minnesota. Cam Talbot has performed well in the crease too for the club this year.

It has all added up to what has been a successful year for the Wild so far, as the team nears the halfway mark of their 2020-21 season.

ARIZONA 0 MINNESOTA 4

The Wild extended their win streak to three games on Friday night. Minnesota’s homestand continues on Sunday with another meeting with the Coyotes.

Kirill Kaprizov led the way with his first NHL hat trick.

Mats Zuccarello registered three primary assists on the night.

Jonas Brodin potted the other goal in the contest.

Nick Bjugstad, Carson Soucy, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon contributed one assist apiece.

Cam Talbot turned aside all 25 shots he faced for his first shutout as a member of the Wild.

Phil Kessel topped the Coyotes with five shots on goal.

Adin Hill stopped 28 of 31 shots in the loss.

VEGAS 5 ST. LOUIS 4 (OT)

The Golden Knights ended a two-game losing skid with an overtime win over the Blues on Friday night. St. Louis has played four straight overtime games and have lost the past three.

Reilly Smith registered one goal and one assist in the contest, including the overtime winner at 2:38 of the extra session during a Vegas power play.

Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek, Alec Martinez, Zach Sanford and Vladimir Tarasenko generated one goal and one helper each.

For Tarasenko, it was first multi-point performance of the year and his first goal in three games since his return to the lineup from shoulder surgery.

Mark Stone, David Perron and Ryan O'Reilly also found the back of the net in the match.

St. Louis went 2-for-3 on the man advantage, with Sanford and Perron scoring during the third period.

Max Pacioretty, Shea Theodore, Nicolas Roy, Dylan Coghlan, Sammy Blais, Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou, Mike Hoffman, Robert Bortuzzo and Justin Faulk collected one helper apiece.

Jordan Binnington stopped 35 shots in the defeat, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves for his 13th win in 18 starts.

OTTAWA 2 EDMONTON 6

The Oilers have a four-game win streak following a third straight victory over the Senators on Friday. Edmonton is back in action on Saturday night against Vancouver.

Connor McDavid led the way with one goal and two assists. He has amassed three goals and eight helpers during a four-game point spree. McDavid also became the first player to hit the 50-point plateau this year. He leads the league with 51 points through 29 games.

Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Tyler Ennis earned one goal and one assist each. Draisaitl has racked up five goals and five helpers over a five-game point streak.

Darnell Nurse scored his eighth goal of the season.

Gaetan Haas rounded out the scoring at the 15:48 mark of the third period.

Thomas Chabot and Brad Tkachuk scored for the Senators.

Tkachuk’s 10th goal of the year came during a second-period power play for Ottawa. He was also credited with a game-high nine hits.

Kailer Yamamoto, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Patrick Russell, Adam Larsson, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson. Austin Watson and Nikita Zaitsev posted one assist each.

Joey Daccord surrendered six goals on 37 shots in the loss. He’s still looking for his first NHL win.

Mike Smith blocked 23 shots for his ninth win of the campaign.

LOS ANGELES 0 COLORADO 2

The Avalanche won a second consecutive contest on Friday night. The team has gone 3-1-1 so far during what is scheduled to be a nine-game homestand.

Philipp Grubauer stopped all 18 shots he faced for his fourth shutout of the season. That ties him with Fleury for the league lead. Grubauer also ranks second overall with 14 victories.

Cal Petersen stole the show, though, despite the loss with a career-high 44 saves on 45 shots.

Mikko Rantanen was the lone player on the Avalanche to beat Petersen. He also set up Nathan MacKinnon for an empty-netter.

Adam Graves and Devon Toews assisted on Rantanen’s 13th goal of the year at the 9:18 mark of the second period.

Nazem Kadri had a game-high seven shots on goal, while Dustin Brown led the Kings with four shots on target.

SAN JOSE 6 ANAHEIM 0

The Sharks have won two games in a row for the first time this season. San Jose will face the Ducks again on Saturday night.

Devan Dubnyk turned aside all 34 shots he faced for his first shutout as a member of the Sharks.

Tomas Hertl had the game-winning goal and an assist in his return to the lineup from COVID protocol.

Kevin Labanc earned one goal and two helpers in the match.

Evander Kane and Timo Meier also had one goal and one assist apiece.

Erik Karlsson and Hertl scored on the power play, which went 2-for-2 for San Jose in the contest.

Fredrik Handemark potted his first NHL goal in his second career game.

Brent Burns contributed two helpers in the match, while Logan Couture, Matt Nieto and Mario Ferraro picked up one assist each.

Rickard Rakell had a game-high seven shots on goal.

John Gibson was pulled after he permitted five goals on 24 shots. Ryan Miller allowed one goal on three shots in relief.

